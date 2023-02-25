Backyard Chickens Class To Be Held March 9th

How to Raise Backyard Chickens: The Basics will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton, NC 28360. Are you new to raising chickens? Are you thinking about raising chickens? Or maybe you are already raising chickens and might need a refresher on the basics. If so, this class is for you. Topics will include: breeds, housing, caring for chicks, and egg handling. The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 7 by 5 p.m. If you are interested, please register using the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/htrbcthebasics For more information or to register, please call Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock Agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at taylor_chavis@ncsu.edu. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by February 27 to Taylor Chavis.