CareSouth’s Carefusion Is World-Class IV Therapy Program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina offers a convenient and world-class IV Therapy program, titled CareFusion, at its’ Hartsville office.

CareSouth Carolina’s CareFusion program, located in Suite B at the CSC Hartsville office (1268 S. Fourth Street), offers IV infusions for several conditions with the goal of giving patients a higher level of care without having to be in the hospital.

CareSouth Carolina Provider Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C, oversees the treatment given to patients through the program. Employed by CareSouth Carolina since July of 2015, she is a well-known provider who has demonstrated her passion to go above and beyond to help her patients. She has also been voted the Best Family Nurse Practitioner in the Pee Dee by the Florence Morning News.

“When I was hired, it was with the goal of keeping patients out of the hospital,” Lynch said. “With our IV Therapy program, there are many treatments that we can administer to patients who need a higher level of care. Ultimately, this creates an avenue for patients to receive an IV infusion without going to the hospital.”

IV Infusion can be used to treat an array of conditions, including Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Osteoporosis, hypoglycemia, Anemia, and many more. CareSouth Carolina’s IV infusion team administers Remdsivir to help fight the symptoms of COVID-19. Patients can also pay by cash for Vitamin and Mineral infusions that help to boost their immune system, help with weight loss, and much more.

Following a successful run at administering Monoclonal Antibody Therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IV Therapy program became its own department, now with the name Care Fusion.

IV Infusions aren’t just for CareSouth Carolina patients. Anyone can have their specialist send Lynch’s team their information, and the team will get all prior authorizations needed to enroll the patient in the program with a very quick turnaround.

“We feel like this more than a doctor’s office, this is a patient’s healthcare home,” Lynch said. “We want our patients to be comfortable while receiving this treatment and become a part of our CareFusion family. We are able to get them appointments very quickly, which in turn, helps them get their medication quickly.”

For more information on the CareFusion program or to get details on how you can receive treatment, please call them at 843-758-0044.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.