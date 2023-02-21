Cannon Price Places Second In The State In 4-H Rabbit Knowledge Contest

Dillon County 4-H would like to spotlight local 4-Her Cannon Price for placing second in the state in the 2022 SC 4-H rabbit project knowledge test and the top 4 for her rabbit record book. We are so proud of Cannon and can’t wait to see what she does this show season!

During the project, Cannon learned management practices for raising her rabbit, record keeping, and showmanship skills at local clinics and shows.

Register now for the 2023 4-H Rabbit Project! The 2023 SC 4-H Rabbit Project is an independent project open to 4-H members ages 5-18. It is the responsibility of the youth and their family to secure a rabbit for the project. It does not matter what breed of rabbit you select.

If you need assistance locating a rabbit, contact your local 4-H Agent Elizabeth Snipes at esnipe2@clemson.edu. You must be registered by May 1, 2023, to be eligible for project awards, and your rabbit must be secured by Wednesday, May 31.

There is a registration fee of $20 to participate.

Visit the link below to register. https://sc4hrabbitproject2023.eventbrite.com