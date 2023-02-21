Latta Police Department Participating In National Child Safety Council’s Safetypup® Program

Latta Police Department is participating in the National Child Safety Council’s Safetypup® program for our 23rd year. The NCSC program promotes the importance of staying safe and drug free, and will reach children ages five though twelve throughout our Latta area.

The National Child Safety Council (NCSC) is a nonprofit, federal tax-exempt organization. They began the well-known missing children milk carton program in 1985. Their “Safetypup®” mascot has appeared on milk cartons with one-liners about safety and drug prevention.

Most importantly the NCSC will provide the department with various printed materials used in teaching young people. “Safetypup® is the mascot for the council, and becomes a super hero and role model for the children.” The materials are internet safety, friendly police officer, general safety, beware and aware of dangerous people, bicycle safety and Bulling. Also included are good/bad guys, playground safety, touching right and wrong ways, call 9-11 in emergencies, smoking, and peer pressure mini booklets. The drug education program begins at the first grade level. The program also provides materials for parents to heighten involvement and re-enforce the messages at home with their children.

The Latta Police Department is currently mailing letters of request to the area business, industrial, professional, military and civic organizations seeking their financial support of this most worthwhile program. In appreciation for their help, the sponsor’s names are placed on the work study manuals the children receive. Chief C. Zane Bryant noted “There are other programs available to our department, however; the council has the best materials available, and the cost per child is the lowest we have found.”

Anyone who would like to be included as a sponsor and help support this worthwhile program please feel free to send your donation. Please make your checks payable to the National Child Safety Council, and mail it to the Latta Police Department, 109 NW Railroad Avenue, Latta, SC 29565, attention Chief C. Zane Bryant.