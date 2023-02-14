Sentences Handed Down In General Sessions Court

Circuit Court Judge Michael Holt presided over a term of General Sessions (criminal) Court recently in Dillon. As of print time, multiple matters had already been handled.

A jury was subpoenaed for two cases – a domestic violence case against Rondell Wright and an assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature case against Teo Falaniko. Before a jury was drawn on either case, both men pled guilty. Wright was sentenced to probation. Falaniko was sentenced to nine years in prison.

“We appreciate all of the jurors for answering their subpoenas and being willing to serve,” said Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel. “While we ended up not having to pick a jury on our trial cases, the presence of the jury panel is what motivated the two defendants to resolve their cases. Jury service is often considered a burden, but it is crucial to our system and allows both victims and defendants to have their day in court.” Daniel said multiple matters were heard during the first part of the week with more cases scheduled for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, Ricky Norris, a convicted felon, pled guilty to burglary and grand larceny for stealing a Latta rescue vehicle. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Nasim Whitley pled guilty to distribution of ecstasy and received a lengthy sentence suspended to probation. Joshua Hunt pled guilty to six drug charges and was sentenced to four years in prison. Corey Lunnon was sentenced to one year in prison for third degree burglary. Rashee Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison for drug and contraband charges. Shannon Riley was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Franklin Echols (assault and battery), Matthew Ryan Cook (resisting arrest) and Billy Joe Caulder (domestic violence) were all sentenced to 90 days. Mark Townsend was sentenced to time served for assault and battery in the third degree. Court was scheduled to run for most of the week. The next term of General Sessions Court is March 20, 2023.