LES JACKSON BACK WITH CLEMSON—As reported in The Herald late last year, it appeared that Les Jackson was “all in” with the Gamecocks. He was even caught wearing a #31 jersey (31 was the number of points that USC defeated Clemson last year). On a recent recruiting trip, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney won Les back over to Clemson and presented him with an autographed Clemson helmet. Les, one of Clemson’s biggest fans, is glad to be back with the Tigers and says he is with Tigers to stay.