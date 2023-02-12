John D. Sapp, Jr. Awarded Quilt Of Valor

John D. Sapp, Jr. was awarded a Quilt Of Valor® on Tuesday, January 10th at the Robert Reed Center in Myrtle Beach.

“ A Quilt of Valor® is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand-quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’” The program began in 2003.

Sapp is a 1986 graduate of Dillon High School. Sapp, who attained the rank of major, began his military career when he enlisted into service in 1989 attending basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. His first duty assignment was at Fort Sill, Oklahoma with 299th Combat Engineer Battalion, Sapp deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. After nine years of enlistment, he attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned in 1998. Upon completion of Engineer Offer Basic Course, Sapp served as a Survey Platoon Leader 30th Engineer Battalion (Topographic) Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Over the next 16 years, Sapp would serve in both leadership and staff positions at the battalion, brigade, corps and army levels. As a captain, he commanded the Advanced Individual training.

Among his more notable assignments, Sapp was selected by the Quartermaster General to serve as a Teach, Assess, and Coach (TAC) Officer at the Quartermaster Officer Basic Course (QMOBC) at Fort Lee, Virginia.

He was instrumental in the training of hundreds of lieutenants in their craft as logistics officers as the integrated into the operational Army in support of (OIF/OEF) operation Iraq Freedom Operation Enduring Freedom and the war on global terrorism.

Sapp is a graduate of the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff, and Command and General Staff College, Airborne School, Aerial Delivery and Material Officers Course, Combines Logistics Officers Course, Joint Logistics Course, Master IED Course, and the Supply and Services Management Officers Course. His awards and decorations include three Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal with device, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd) award, Multinational Force and Observers Medal, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Parachutist Badge, and Parachute Rigger Badge. Sapp is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and formerly served as the Senior Army Instructor of the Dillon High School Army Junior Officer Reserve Officer Training Corps.

He is the son of the Kathy (Hardwick) Sapp and the late Johnny Sapp.

Sapp is honored to have been selected to receive this very special quilt.

