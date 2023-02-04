DCS Varsity Boys Defeat Dragons

The Dillon Christian School varsity boys defeated the Marlboro Academy Dragons on Friday, January 27, in Bennettsville, S.C.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game.

Nine Dillon Christian School players scored in the game with Thompson Stone leading with 21 points. He had five 3-point baskets, two 2-point baskets, and 2 free throw. Greyson Singletary had four 3-point baskets and four 2-point baskets for 20 points. Ryheim Manning added five 2-point baskets for 10 points. Jafari “Peanut” Jones had two 2-point baskets and 3 free throws. Jackson Outlar added 6 points with three 2-point baskets. Rahmon Hamilton connected for two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Eli Bethea added a 3-point basket while Colin Davis added a 2-point basket.

Marboro Academy’s Trey Smith led his team in scoring with 12 points. He sank three 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket, and 3 free throws. Ben Milligan added 11 points with four 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Nash Harpe and Ford Munnerlyn each had two 2-point baskets. Ben Johnson sank a 3-point basket, and Lincoln Kinard connected for a 2-point basket.

Dillon Christian School will host Lee Academy tonight (Tuesday, January 31).

Support your team.