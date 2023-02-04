Both Wildcats Teams Fall Prey To Loris Lions

The Loris Lady Lions defeated the visiting Dillon Lady Wildcats 69-45 in varsity girls basketball played in Loris on Friday, January 27.

The Loris Lady Lions offense outscored Dillon in the first quarter 25-7. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions added 16 points to the scoreboard while holding Dillon to only 2 points. In the third quarter, Dillon placed 13 points onto the scoreboard while Loris placed 18 points onto the scoreboard. Dillon scored 23 points in the final quarter while Loris scored 10 points.

Loris’ Mariasia Moody led the Lady Lions with 18 points. She had six 2-point baskets and 6 free throws. Janiya Richburg added 14 points to the scoreboard with six 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Teanna Perry had five 2-point baskets and a free throw for 11 points. KeAsia Smith added 8 points with three 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Zamara Wilson sank three 2-point baskets for 6 points. Dazena Capers had a 3-point basket and a 2-point basket for 5 points. Lakeya Martin had two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Tineria Shaw had a 2-point basket, and Janyshia Brown added a point from the free throw line.

Dillon’s Treasure Davis led all scorers with 20 points. She had nine 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Ayonna Lester had two 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and a free throw to place 8 points onto the scoreboard. Rhanyai Frazier and Assure Mosley each had 5 points with two 2-point baskets and a free throw. Kiara Cooper sank a 3-point basket while Andrea Casterjon and Christiana Bethea each connected for a 2-point basket.

Dillon committed 10 fouls in the first half and 7 fouls in the second half while Loris committed 8 fouls in the first half and 9 fouls in the second half.

Dillon will host Aynor tonight (Tuesday, January 31) at 6:30 p.m.

The Dillon Wildcats fell prey to the Loris Lions 65-53 in Loris on Friday, January 27.

The Dillon Wildcats led 17-13 after the first period of play and was up by 6 points, 30-24, at halftime. After 3 periods of play, the Wildcats found themselves trailing by 1 point, 42-41.

In the last quarter, Loris outscored Dillon by 13 points.

Loris’ Jayden Bellamy and Duke Bellamy each scored 17 points in the win.

The Lions’ #32, Cox added five 2-point baskets and 6 free throws to place 16 points onto the scoreboard.

Loris’ #15, Hemingway connected for five 2-point baskets for 10 points. Justine Bellamy had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Bryson Smith sank a 2-point basket.

Dillon’s Za’Vieon Clark led the Wildcats with 15 points. he had six 2-point baskets and 3 free throws. Jamarion Fling contributed 10 points with two 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and a free throw while Zamarious Robertson had 9 ponits on two 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and 2 free throws. Jamel Odom had 6 points with a 2-point basket, a 3-point basket, and a free throw, and Jordan Purnell connected for two 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 6 points.

Shawn Samuel had two 2-point baskets for 4 points while Andrew Castrejon sank a 2-point basket. Ka’Nazion DeBerry collected a point from the charity line.

Dillon committed 9 fouls in the first half and 6 fouls in the second half while Loris committed 8 fouls in the first half and 9 fouls in the second half.

Dillon is 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Region 7 AAA.

Dillon will host Aynor tonight (Tuesday, January 31).

