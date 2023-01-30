Schafer Foundation Donates $10,000 To Dillon District Four Libraries

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon School District Four libraries are the beneficiaries of a generous donation from The Schafer Foundation.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said the donation to the libraries was started by Alan Schafer and his son, Richard Schafer, has made sure it has continued. The Schafer Foundation donations for 2023 are as follows:

East Elementary Library – $1000.00

South Elementary Library – $1000.00

Stewart Heights Elementary Library – $1000.00

Gordon Elementary Library – $1000.00

Dillon Middle School Library – $1000.00

Dillon High School Library – $1000.00

Lake View Elementary School – $1000.00

Lake View High School Library – $1000.00

District Four Technology Center – $1000.00

Dillon County Technology Center Library – $1000.00

TOTAL $10,000