Congressman Fry Selected For Committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Russell Fry (SC-07) was selected by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress.

The House Committee on the Judiciary is known as the “lawyer for the House of Representatives.” It is one of the House’s most well-known committees, responsible for ensuring transparency and justice on the federal level. The Committee on Oversight and Accountability serves as a voice for the people and checks the role and power of those in Washington, ensuring they echo the people’s will.

“I am honored to be able to serve on both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee under two of some of the strongest leaders in the House — Chairman Jim Jordan and Chairman James Comer,” said Congressman Fry.

“I am excited to be a part of two stellar groups that will demand transparency and accountability from this Administration in the name of the American people. I know we will work diligently to get the answers that our constituents deserve. This was one of South Carolina Seventh District’s top priorities, and I am excited to have a direct role in this work and deliver results for them.”

To stay up to date with Congressman Fry and his work for the Seventh District, follow his official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages and visit his website at fry.house.gov