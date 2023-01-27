Rep. Jackie Hayes Speaks To VFW

State Representative Jackie Hayes was the speaker at the January 12th Dillon VFW Post 6091 stated meeting.



Post Commander John Harlow introduced Representative Hayes as a friend of Veterans who faithfully attends Dillon Veteran programs and whose lengthy voting record has continuously supported the interest of Veterans and their families. In his remarks to the Veterans, Representative Hayes thanked them for their service and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Veterans to protect American values and to help preserve our democracy. He talked extensively about past and on-going legislative initiatives that help Veterans and their families and about South Carolina being a Veteran friendly state. He said that he works closely with the South Carolina legislators representing the Dillon County area to ensure that the interests of Veterans, and all citizens, are properly served. He expressed the importance of keeping him informed about those interests and said that meetings like this at the VFW help keep him informed of constituent interests. Mr. Hayes talked about his assignment to the important House Ways and Means Committee in the state legislature where he helped pass legislation creating income tax and property tax relief for Veterans. In answering VFW members questions about VA claims for earned benefits and services, Mr. Hayes talked about the good working relationship he has with newly elected District 7 Congressman Russell Fry and that working together the VFW, his office, and Congressman Fry can best address Federal government programs for Veterans. Several members spoke about difficulties filing VA claims and Representative Hayes listened and thanked them for telling him about the problem. He made it clear that it was important to him that Veterans always get the VA services and benefits they have earned and deserve.

In closing, Representative Hayes again thanked the Veterans for their service and asked that they contact him for assistance on matters relating to the South Carolina government and that as their state representative he will be pleased to help. Representative Jackie Hayes (D) has been a state representative since 1999 and represents House District 55 that includes Dillon County. His email address is JackieHayes@schouse.gov.