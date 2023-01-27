Dillon Christian School Chemistry Students Visit Thermo Fisher Scientific

by  • 

DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL Chemistry students (plus two instructors) that visited Thermo Fisher Scientific recently. The juniors and seniors spent the day learning how the company develops and manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients used to treat various conditions and diseases. They received a tour of the facility, spent time with different staff members, and participated in a lab experiment designed to demonstrate how “high level chemistry” can be applied to our everyday lives. (Contirbuted Photo)

