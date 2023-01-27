DILLON DISTRICT FOUR BOARD MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE: Two Dillon District Four Board members were recognized for their service at the district’s board meeting on Tuesday. Board member and Chairman Earl Gleason was recognized for 25 years of service. Burt Rogers was recognized for 15 years of service. Superintendent Ray Rogers presented each of them with pins from the S.C. School Board Association. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

