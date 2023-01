FLORENCE – Bobbie Jean Huggins, 94, passed away, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Heritage Home of Florence. She was the widow of Blannie Laverne Huggins. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon, SC. The family will greet visitors from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.