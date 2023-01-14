South Carolina Barbecue Association To Train New BBQ Judges At Seminar

The South Carolina Barbecue Association (SCBA) will hold a one-day seminar in Columbia to train new barbecue judges. The seminar is February 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the recreation hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1715 Bull Street in Columbia.

Registration for the seminar is open to SCBA members.

The seminar is the first step in becoming a SCBA Certified Barbecue Judge. After completing the class, potential judges will continue their training with hands-on experience as novice judges at three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. Competitions are held around the state at festivals and fairs, as well as other community events or stand-alone BBQ contests.

Those interested in becoming SCBA certified judges and attending the February 26th seminar should visit www.scbarbeque.com to register for the seminar and/or join the SCBA.