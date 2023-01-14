New Lake View Mayor Takes Oath Of Office

Sterling “Bull” Lee took the oath of office on Friday, January 6, becoming the Town of Lake View’s new mayor.

Making this an especially significant occasion is the fact that not only is Lee the first elected African-American mayor to serve the Town of Lake View, he is also the first elected African-American mayor in Dillon County.



When asked by The Herald about this significant milestone in the history of Dillon County, Lee said, “I didn’t realize this until someone told me. This is amazing to break barriers not only in the Town of Lake View but also in Dillon and Latta. It shows that people of all races and all walks of life can finally become a one because we are ‘Stronger Together.’ This is for our future of all our children who will let no one tell them that they can’t because they CAN. Although this is a great honor, I want to also be known as a great mayor who will work with everyone and thinks out of the box.”

Lee was born and reared in Lake View. Lee was well known on the football field where he was nicknamed “The Bull” and went to four consecutive State Championships (89-92) with the Lake View Wild Gators. After graduating Lake View High School with honors, Lee attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Lee moved back home and worked at Billie Hardee Homes for Boys as a counselor for eight years and then at Lake View High School until leaving in November 2021 to start his own music entertainment company. Lee is married to Breian McKoy-Lee, and they have two children, Gabriel and Juri.

When asked about his plans for Lake View as the new mayor, Lee said he work with the town council to make sure the plans they have in place are completed; focus on the removal/upgrading of abandoned buildings and structures, work on implementing more senior and youth activities, and work to bring new businesses in town. The Lake View Town Council meets on the third Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake View Town Hall.