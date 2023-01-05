Andy Hyatt To Speak At Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood

Mount Calvary Baptist Church to hold Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU on Monday, January 9, at 7:00 p.m.

After a meal and fellowship, Andy Hyatt will speak at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood.

Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the meal, the fellowship, and the service.

Joe Price is the Brotherhood Director.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon, S.C.