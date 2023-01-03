$2 MILLION Powerball® Ticket Sold In Dillon

COLUMBIA, SC (January 3, 2023) – A Powerball® player in Dillon is holding a ticket worth $2 MILLION won in Monday night’s drawing.

The $2 MILLION ticket was purchased from the Savers #1 at 200 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon.

The ticket sold in Dillon matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball® number. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 MILLION.

Powerball® – Monday, January 2

7 – 9 – 12 – 31 – 62 Powerball®: 22

Check your tickets. More than to 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 MILLION. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $291 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to con