Rev. Smith To Be Installed As First Female Moderator

By Johnnerlyn Johnson

If you would like to witness history being made, please accept the invitation to visit the Berea Center, in Bennettsville, SC, Saturday at noon, as Rev. Doris B. Smith is installed as the first female Moderator of the Berea Association.

Dr. Donald E. Greene, President of the South Carolina Baptist E & M Convention President, will be the guest speaker. Admission is free.

At the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, Dr. Harry S. Wright, and Dr. Lucille Whipper Lecture Series, held this past week at Orangeburg, SC’s New Mt. Zion Church (Rev. Todd A. Brown, Pastor), Dr. Greene recognized Pastor Doris B. Smith, Pastor of St. Mark in Bennettsville, SC, as the first female Moderator of the Berea Association.

During the Lecture Series, the speaker, Dr. Tonya Armstrong focused on Self-Care, Mental Health, and Avoiding Burnout for pastors and church leaders. Dr. Greene echoed the lecture topic by encouraging those in attendance to complete daily, self-introspective assessments.

The Berea Association encompasses 29 churches across Marlboro, Dillon, and Robeson (NC) Counties.