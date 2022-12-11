Flag Football And Soccer Come To End

The City of Dillon flag football and soccer came to an end on Tuesday, November 22, with the 8U Anderson Brothers Bank playing Miller’s Plumbing and Electric in the 6:00 p.m. flag football game at the City of Dillon Recreational Field.

The 12U flag football game pitted Anderson Brothers Bank against Palmetto Dentistry.

It was a cool evening as the season came to a close. Everyone had a great time throughout the season.

Thanks not only to the players but also to the coaching staffs who donated much time to teach the youngsters the skill of flag football and soccer. Also, thanks to the officials.