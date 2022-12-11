Dillon Man Charged With Murder In Florence

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following the discovery of a body in a home on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, SC, on Wednesday.



Investigators have arrested James Delynn Alford of 307 Beaufort Street, Dillon, SC, and charged him with murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-03-010).

According to Investigators, on November 23, 2023, Alford is alleged to have shot the victim with a handgun inside the residence.

Alford was being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing before a Circuit Court judge at the time of this press release.