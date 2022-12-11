Firehouse Subs® Opens Doors

On December 2nd, Firehouse Subs® opened the doors to its first-ever Community Design restaurant in South Carolina.

Located in Dillon at 924 Enterprise Rd., the new restaurant – owned by longtime Firehouse Subs franchisees Larry and Jody Chandler – is also the brand’s first location in Dillon County.



Franchisee Larry Chandler joined the Firehouse Subs family in 2004, followed quickly by his nephew, Jody Chandler, in 2006.

With multiple decades of restaurant experience between them, Larry and Jody’s commitment to their restaurants has become a blueprint for other franchisees across the Firehouse Subs system.

“Dillon County’s recent growth and economic expansion makes it an ideal location to open the first Community Design restaurant in South Carolina,” said Larry Chandler. “We look forward to bringing jobs and delicious food to Dillon, while also continuing our mission of awarding lifesaving equipment to first responders across the U.S. through Firehouse Public Safety Foundation.”

The new Community Design restaurant concept provides an improved experience for Firehouse Subs guests and crew members. Enhancements include a repositioned ordering area and designated space for Rapid Rescue To Go® orders made online at FirehouseSubs.com or through the Firehouse Subs app.

In addition, a new back-of-the-house layout provides a more efficient workflow for the restaurant’s crew members.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, all Firehouse Subs restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. This unique Community Design restaurant boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring a City of Dillon Fire Department truck surrounded by Dillon High School’s mascot, the Dillon Wildcats. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.