Magnolia Garden Club Meets

Submitted by: Lynn Liebenrood, Secretary

The November meeting of the Magnolia Garden Club was hosted by Dollie Morrell and Beth Williams at Latta Elementary School. Carol Lee created a stunning arrangement of assorted roses. She also created an arrangement of trumpet flowers, foxtail ferns, and Queen Anne’s lace. The ladies enjoyed cheese wafers, a fifteen layered chocolate cake, and hot spiced punch.

President Lori Ann Corbett began the meeting by asking Treasurer Donna Edwards for a budget update. She gave a balance of $2353.32 in the club’s account.



President Lori Ann Corbett asked Amanda Morrell to give a committee report on the upcoming Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, December 2nd. Amanda said that the Magnolia Garden Club has partnered with the Latta Revitalization Commission on purchasing a Palmetto Tree for Arbor Day. The tree will be planted in memory of the garden club members who have passed in recent years.

President Lori Ann Corbett then talked about an upcoming event in December. The Florence Symphony Guild Holiday Home Tour is on Sunday, December 4th from 2:00-5:00 for those that wish to attend. Garden Club members will eat lunch at Victor’s before touring the homes.

Members discussed a list of shut-ins who will receive a Christmas arrangement. Program Chairman Dollie Morrell then introduced Lisa Martin with Wild Birds Unlimited for the program. She gave each club member a most common asked question to ask and then provided an answer on local birds found in our area. The meeting was then adjourned.

Time To: Remove the spent flowers and foliage of perennials after they are damaged by frost.