Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes.

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry has recently been approved by USDA and is an agency of Harvest Hope Food Bank. At Manning Baptist Church, Betty Campbell coordinates the food pantry and is assisted by volunteers. Magnolia T. Williams is advisor, and Dr. Rodney L. McCorkle is the senior pastor of Manning Baptist Church.

MANNING BAPTIST CHURCH FOOD MINISTRY TEAM—Pictured are Bottom (L-R) Bessie Rumble, Bettie Thompson, Barbara Whitfield, Gerald Brock, Betty Gunter, and Betty Campbell; Top (L-R) Jason Gunter. Dorothy Hamilton, Fannie McMillian, Della Yeadon – Not pictured: Queen McRae, Clinton McRae, and Larry Campbell.