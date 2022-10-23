DEATH NOTICES:

Mr. Joel Arnette passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with burial at the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.

*

Mr. Alvin Rogers died on Friday October 14, 2022 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Joyce Carmichael died on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 900 Shady Circle, Lake View, SC.

*

Funeral service for Mrs. Lena Mae Evans was held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Millers Chapel AME Zion Church in Dillon, SC. Burial followed in the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Mrs. Evans died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral services for Mr. Willie Thompson will be held on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Mullins, SC. Burial will follow in the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Bernice Robinson was held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 East Highway #9, Dillon, SC. Ms. Robinson died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Hunter Woods Facility in Charlotte, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of the arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Mr. Alexander McCall washeld on Friday October 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. McCall died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Mr. Dibro Covington, Jr. washeld on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Clio, SC. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. Mr. Covington died on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1128 Tynes St., Dillon, SC.