LaRue “Leo” Gardner Bracey passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 14, 2022 at her residence. Services were Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Bracey was born June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Rufus Curtis Gardner and Rollie Arnette Gardner. She was a graduate from Lake View High School (1944) and from Francis Marion University (1976) with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. After 38 years as a state employee, she retired from the Dillon County Department of Social Services (1986) as the Supervisor of Human Services. She was a member of Dillon First Baptist Church for over 70 years where she taught the College-Career class for several years. She was a member of the WMU Evening Mission group and was a member of the Senior Saints Sunday School class. She was a charter member and past president of the Pilot Club of Dillon, a member and past president of the Mcleod Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, a member of the Dillon County Historical Society, and the Yellow Jasmine Garden Club. She was a life member of the Garden Club of South Carolina. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and family gatherings.

Mrs. Bracey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Percy Mills Bracey, 3 brothers; Rufus (Eloise) Gardner, Woodrow Gardner, and James Clyde Gardner (infant); 3 sisters, Vieta (Carl) Miller, Grace (Lloyd) Shumake, and Virginia (McIver) Horne.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Ronald Mills (Janet) Bracey, Robert Gardner (Debbie) Bracey, Richard Carroll (Carolyn) Bracey; grandchildren, Dr. Ronald Kent (Jenice) Bracey, Robin Marshall Bracey, Jason Chad Bracey, Joshua Carroll (Stephanie) Bracey, Landon Bracey and Landra Bracey (Brian) Calcutt; 9 great-grandchildren, Ron, Reese, Corbin, Peyton, Jamison, Jackson, Remy, Brayden, and Rylen; sisters, Ethelene (Gene) Williams and Myrtle (Paul) Williams; her extended family, Jacqueline A. (Tim) Stout, Jan A. (Richard) Berry and their families.

Memorials can be made in her honor to Dillon First Baptist Church, 400 North 4th Avenue Dillon, SC 29536 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.