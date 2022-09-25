Cynthia Ivey Burns, 62, died Monday, September 19, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Thomasville, NC, September 7, 1960, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Ivey and Ella Elizabeth Harrelson Ivey.

Survivors include her brothers, David Lynn Ivey, Larry Clayton Ivey (Ethel), and Kenneth George “Kenny” Ivey (Nancy); nieces and nephews, Jamie Ivey (Carol Ann), Scottie Ivey (Heather), Shelda Ivey, Wayne Ivey, Chris Ivey, Nikkie McGuirt, Annie Ivey (James Caulder), John Roscoe, Kenneth G. Ivey, Dustin Ivey, Phillip Ivey, Jennifer Luffman, and Calvin Ivey; great-nieces, Ezabelle Hargrove, August Caulder, Kinsleigh Caulder and Bailey Caulder.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Henry “Buddy” Ivey, Jr., Ronald Wayne Ivey, and Danny Kay Ivey; sister, Shelda Faye Roscoe; and her nephew, William Ivey.