Miss Kitty Miller passed away September 20, 2022 at her home in Lake View SC, after a brief illness.

Miss Miller was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake View and was a nurse at McLeod Hospital of Dillon for over 30 years.

Miss Miller is was predeceased by her parents Albert and Lorene King Miller; sister Nadine Miller; brother, Jimmy Ray Miller; and 2 nephews, Jimmy Albert Miller and Joshua Wesley Andrews.

She is survived by her sister, Janet Andrews (Jerry); brother, Ernest Wendell Miller (Joan); 2 nephews, Timothy Miller and Ernie Miller; 3 nieces, Jennifer Smith (late Jeff), Penny Rae Hayes (Kenny) and Pamela Muha (Jeff); numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be Thursday Sept. 22, 202 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake View Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 402 S. Townsend St, Lake View.