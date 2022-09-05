Local School Counselor Attends “No Limits” American School Counselor Association Conference

The 2022 “No Limits” American School Counselor Association (ASCA) Conference was held on July 9 through July 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Over 4,000 face-to-face and 2,000 virtual professional counselors attended the four-day conference and received a wealth of educational and networking opportunities during sessions, keynote addresses and social events. Keynote speakers for the conference included: Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year; Gavin Grimm, transgender rights activist; SaulPaul, musician with a message; Aly Murray, executive director of UPchieve, and Maria Hinojosa, anchor and executive producer of Peabody Award-winning show “Latino USA.” Pictured left to right: Dr. Miranda E. Manning – School Counselor at East Elementary School, Dr. Carolyn Stone – ASCA Ethics Committee Chair, and Dr. LaWanda R. Felder – School Counselor at Cross Elementary School and Executive Director of Palmetto State School Counselors Association (PSSCA). Dr. Stone will be retiring this year after serving on ASCA Board of Directors and the Ethics Committee chair for the past 20 years. She will be missed because she has devoted much of her career to helping others through her work at ASCA. (Contributed Photo)

