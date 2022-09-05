Hospital’s Teen Volunteers Recognized

McLeod Medical Center Dillon recently recognized 10 area teens for their participation in the 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program. A luncheon was held in their honor on August 10 at McLeod Dillon. During their summer vacation, the teens volunteered to work directly with hospital health care professionals for at least 20 hours per month gaining experience in a variety of health care occupations. The 2022 group of volunteers contributed a total of 412 hours of volunteer service. Candice Tyler, LPN, Patient Advocate and Teen Volunteer Coordinator, gave some brief information on the program’s origin. “The volunteer program began in 1988 as an idea to interest high school teens in health care careers. Offering teens an opportunity for “hands on” participation in a health care environment has always been the program’s objective.” Candice personally thanked the volunteers as they each received a certificate of appreciation. “The teens worked in various areas of the hospital during the months of June, July and early August performing such tasks as transporting patients, answering phones, making patient charts, supporting outpatient department staff, and assisting with marketing projects. Last, but not least, they brought lots of joy to our patients and staff with their friendly smiles and greetings. I have greatly enjoyed being the coordinator for this group of teens and look forward to next summer’s group,” said Candice. The list of teens honored were: Melanie Anderson, Grayson Williamson, Marissa McGana, Alana Garris, Kinsley Henderson, Emmalyn Kirkley, Paris Nelson, Rebecca Paramo, Jacob Edwards and Madison Wright. (Contributed Photo)