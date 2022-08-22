Dillon Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Stewart Heights Elementary School Principal

By Betsy Finklea

A Dillon man has been charged in the shooting death of the Stewart Heights Elementary School principal this weekend, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.



Kyle Randall Church, age 31, of Southwind Court, Dillon, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Wendy Suzanne Cook, age 54, of Hamer. He said that Cook had been shot.

According to Sheriff Pernell, deputies were dispatched to Southwind Court shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Pernell said Church had called 9-1-1.

When deputies arrived, they found Cook shot in the front seat of the car on the passenger side.

Sheriff Pernell called this another senseless shooting.

Church went before a magistrate on Monday; however, a magistrate cannot set bond on this type of charge so a bond hearing will be held in front of a circuit court judge at a later date.

Dillon District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said this was a shock to the Dillon District Four family. He said Cook was an excellent administrator who was loved by the teachers, students, and parents, and who will be dearly missed. He said they are praying for the family.



According to her obituary, Services for Cook “will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Stewart Heights Elementary School, 1001 W. Calhoun St., Dillon, SC 29536, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.”Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.