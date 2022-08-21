County Council Agrees To Sell Two Acres Of Property To Dollar General

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Council agreed at their meeting on Tuesday to sell two acres of property to Dollar General.

Interim County Administrator Claude Graham said he had been approached by Tommy Stephens of Dillon Realty about two acres of property at Highway 38 and Highway 917. Dollar General is looking to purchase two acres of this site at $90,000 per acre.

The total acreage of the site is 39.35.

Subject to a survey and due diligence, Councilman Stevie Grice made a motion to sell the property seconded by Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins.

The vote for the motion was unanimous.