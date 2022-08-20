Registration Underway For Football

The City of Dillon Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for football for ages 6-12. Open registration will be held from August 15-31. The registration fee is $30. The age cut-off is September 1st. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate. Sign up at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536, 843-774-7218, ext. 3, www.cityofdillonsc.us, Monday-Friday, 5:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Sunday, 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A $10 late fee will be added from September 1-9.