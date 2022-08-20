Filing For Special Election In Latta Ends On August 26

The special election for two council seats for the Town of Latta will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The following offices shall be included in this election: Office of two (2) Town Council Seats – one for 14 months and one for 38 months.

The polling place shall be at the Arts Center across the street from the Town Hall in the Town of Latta.

People desiring to vote in this election must be registered to vote by September 9, 2022. To register one must contact the County Board of Voter Registration located at 305 West Hampton St., Dillon, S.C.

Citizens desiring to be candidates for the above listed offices may file at the Latta Town Hall, 107 NW Railroad Ave., Latta, S.C. Books will be open for filing August 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon and remain open during regular business hours until August 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon.

This is a nonpartisan election, and no party affiliation shall be placed on the ballot.

The polls shall open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

At 9:00 a.m. on said Election Day, the Municipal Election Commission will begin examining absentee ballot return envelopes. This examination will be held at the Voter Registration Office located at 305 West Hampton St., Dillon, S.C.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arts Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of ballots challenged in this election.