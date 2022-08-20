Curtis Clement Tyler, Jr., age 86, died on August 12, 2022. Curtis was born in Lee County, Virginia on January 19, 1936 to parents Curtis Clement Tyler, Sr., and Marjorie Fee Tyler.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Sue Dew Tyler of Latta, SC; his children, Randolph Curtis Tyler of Latta, Julie Michelle Tyler-Brown (Christopher) of Lisle, Illinois, and Stephen Loring Tyler (Linda) of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Candice Shea Maxwell (Matthew) and David Randolph Tyler, both of Charleston, West Virginia, and one great grandchild, August. Curtis was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Elnora Kathleen Tyler.

Curtis graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Theology. Curtis served as a Baptist Minister throughout North Carolina and Virginia. After he retired, he served as an interim pastor at several Baptist Churches in Dillon County.

Curtis lived his life in the service of God. He was a loving husband and devoted father. He was an avid reader and an amateur historian.

A memorial service is planned at Latta Baptist Church on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., directed by Cooper Funeral Home. The visitation and reception will follow in the fellowship hall.