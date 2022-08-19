Dillon County Among 25 In State With High Community Levels Of COVID-19

From SCDHEC

The CDC’s updated community levels map includes 25 counties with high levels of COVID-19 and 17 counties with medium levels.

Counties with high community levels: Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union, and Williamsburg

Counties with medium community levels: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Greenwood, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Orangeburg, and York