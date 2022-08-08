Maurice Robinson Named Dillon High School Teacher Of The Year

Mr. Maurice L. Robinson has been named the Dillon High School Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Robinson has been a dynamic member of the Dillon High School staff since August of 2012. He has over 20 years of teaching experience and has taught a wide variety of science classes that include Biology 1 and 2, Physical Science, Environmental Science, and Advanced Placement Biology. He has also taught adult education and alternative school science classes for Dillon School District Four.

Mr. Robinson is the advisor for the National Honor Society and Beta Club of DHS and is the co- chair of the science department.

Mr. Robinson holds memberships in the National Science Teaching Association and the South Carolina Education Association.

Mr. Robinson has a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Francis Marion University, a Master’s Degree in Education from Lesley University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University and is a certified administrator.

Mr. Robinson loves his career in education and enjoys watching his students grow and flourish.

His main goal for the upcoming school year is to focus on his students’ emotional and social well-being as well as watching them grow academically.

In Mr. Robinson’s class, students will not only learn about various concepts of science, but also important life lessons.

In addition, Mr. Robinson had the distinct pleasure of serving as the 2015-2016 and 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year for Dillon High School.