CareSouth Welcomes FNP Haley Jones To Dillon Center

CareSouth Carolina welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Haley Jones to its Dillon Center, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, S.C. Jones, a Dillon County native, brings with her more than nine years of experience in nursing as well as a passion for serving those in rural areas where healthcare is so needed.



“My mission is to continue to provide efficient and affordable care for all ages during an era in which several rural communities suffer from many health risks,” said Jones. “I am passionate about providing care and educating my patients and their families on how to obtain optimal health.”

Jones earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Francis Marion University, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Francis Marion University and her Master of Science in Nursing at South University, Columbia, S.C.

“Over the past decade I have advanced my employment status within the healthcare system from a unit secretary to a charge nurse in emergency medicine, and now to a nurse practitioner,” said Jones. “My passion for providing care is what drew me to my profession and I have my family and community to thank for the positive support.”

Outside of work Jones enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons. “We enjoy traveling to the beach or mountains, and the majority of our time is spent fishing,” she said.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.