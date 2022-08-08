Tabernacle of God Ministries Visits Fayetteville For Homeless Stand-Down Program

Tabernacle of God Ministries was in Fayetteville, NC, on June 16th at Festival Park along with the Fayetteville VA hospital doing their annual homeless stand-down program for veterans.

Rev. Larry Williams and his staff were able to distribute a full 53 ft. trailer load of food and general merchandise that was donated by Wal-Mart distribution center of Hope Mills, NC. Others organizations who played a great role in helping our homeless veterans was Good360 along with Convoy of Hope.

The Tabernacle Kids had fun while they were working very hard distributing products to those who were in need. Their warehouse manager, Diamond, organized this distribution event. This is their seventh event with the VA hospital. Dillon County and Marlboro County are a part of the VA region. (Contributed Photos) (adv.)