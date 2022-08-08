Caresouth Helps Local Students Get Jump Start On School Year With Drive-Thru



CareSouth Carolina helped local students get a jump start on the school year by hosting a drive-thru Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. School supplies were handed out to the first 300 school age children at the Dillon Wellness Center, located at 1647 Commerce Drive in Dillon, S.C.



Joe Bittle, Chief of Community Health for CareSouth Carolina said, “CareSouth Carolina was very excited to assist so many children with school supplies. We appreciate Dillon Wellness Center partnering with us. What better location to reach so many!”

