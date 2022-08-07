Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.

Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was been assigned to Region 6, Dorchester.

“State Transport Police officers have a unique role in keeping our highways safe by ensuring that commercial motor vehicles operate safely throughout the state,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Each officer is trained in state and federal law to regulate commercial motor vehicle traffic and we are proud to welcome this group to the SCDPS team.”

The new STP officers have attended and graduated from Basic Training at the Criminal Justice Academy and have been trained in all areas of commercial motor vehicle safety. The total training time for a new STP officer is nine months. Training includes basic law enforcement; size and weight enforcement; hazardous materials regulations; conducting safety inspections and Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations.

“I am pleased to welcome each of these men and women to the State Transport Police and the SCDPS team,” said STP commander, Colonel Dean Dill. “These recruits have shown a lot heart in the past nine months. That heart will continue to serve them well as they begin their assignments and continue their field training across South Carolina.