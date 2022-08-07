19-Year-Old Pleads In Reckless Homicide Case

Jaquan Allen, 19, pled guilty and was sentenced Friday by Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles in General Sessions Court in Dillon. Allen had been charged in March of 2022 with reckless homicide and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

During the hearing, Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel told the Court the facts.

“On a sunny March 28, 2022, in Dillon County, Jaquan Allen drove a Dodge Charger on a straightaway road with a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour,” said Daniel. “Allen’s car struck and killed the victim, who was in the roadway operating his lawnmower. The charge of reckless homicide was brought because the data from Allen’s vehicle indicated he was driving 120 miles per hour five seconds prior to impact, 127 miles per hour 2.1 seconds prior to impact, and 88 miles per hour at impact. Theoretically, if the victim had been traveling at or even around the posted speed limit, he would have had time to avoid a collision. Immediately after the collision, Allen threw a gun he had with him into the woods nearby. That gun was recovered by law enforcement.”

Many members of the victim’s family were present. One spoke and asked the judge to read letters the family had written.

Allen’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Nathan Scales, told the Court that Allen had no prior convictions on his record and had recently graduated from high school. Allen’s sister and aunt spoke on his behalf. When asked if Allen wanted to speak, he replied “it was an accident, and that’s all I got to say”.

Daniel made no sentence recommendation, so sentencing was in the sole discretion of the judge. Reckless homicide carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, and unlawful carrying of a pistol carries a maximum penalty of one year.

Nettles sentenced Allen to 10 years suspended to six years active time followed by five years probation. Nettles also ordered Allen pay restitution to the victim’s family to cover medical expenses.

“This was a tragic incident,” said Daniel. “Mr. Allen didn’t intend on hurting anyone, but the law holds people accountable when a death occurs while someone is traveling at 127 miles per hour.”

Under South Carolina law, Allen, who has been incarcerated since his arrest, gets credit for the 52 days he has served.