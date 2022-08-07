Margaret Price Branche, 97, passed away on July 31, 2022.

Born in Robeson County to the late James Troy Price and Sally Wincey Spivey Price, she was the youngest of 11 children,

Margaret graduated from Lake View High School in 1943, moved to Wilmington NC to work in the shipyard for North Carolina Shipbuilding Company. She heard of a job opportunity in Oak Ridge TN, boarded a bus with a girlfriend and found themselves working for Tennessee Eastman Corp. As it turned out, she later realized she was working for the company who developed the Atomic Bomb. She was very proud and she remembered this as her way of serving her country.

In 1947, Margaret left Tennessee and returned to Lake View SC, were she met her husband of 41 years, Carlyle Branche. They moved to Little River, SC in 1962 and raised their children. After Carlyle passed in 1990, Margaret moved back to Lake View and enjoyed her friends, family and church; First Baptist Church of Lake View. In 2010, she moved back to the beach to live with her daughter and enjoyed attending Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and the many new friends she made and reuniting with old ones.

In her early years, while away from home she missed her family and friends and started sending cards to everyone for every occasion. She always put a stick of Juicy Fruit gum in the envelope, one for each member of the family. It helped her feel close to home. As the years went on, she never stopped sending out cards and the joy it gave her and helped her stay in touch with loved one. Therefore, it became her “Trademark”. Everyone always looked forward to birthdays, anniversary and especially Christmas; they knew there would be a card with gum from Miss Margaret, Miss Branche, Aunt Margaret, Cousin Margaret, Ma Branche, Mom Branche, Mama, Grandmama-or whatever she may have been to you, if you were lucky enough to be on her list.

Margaret was strong in her faith and is now with her Lord and at peace. She will be missed by everyone who was ever blessed to have crossed her path. She always had a smile, laughter and to be around her was an absolute joy. She filled a room with happiness wherever she went.

Survivors include her daughter, O’Neal Bourne; two grandchildren, Patchett Branche Potter and husband Jimmy; Kevin Joseph Bourne and wife Stephanie; six great-grandchildren, Ireland; Aidan; Sam; Halleigh; Brooklynn; William; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Carlyle Branche, son James (Tar) Branche, her five brothers, and five sisters predeceased her.

It would be impossible to name all the special people in her life. In her 97 years she has touched and been touched by so many wonderful and caring friends and loved ones.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, August 8th from 5 PM to 7 PM at Lee Funeral Home. The service will be on Tuesday August 9th at 1:00 PM at Lee Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Kelly Gabrielle with graveside service in Lake View SC at Lake View Cemetery at 802 Hilltop Avenue at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charity or Church of your choice. Please visit www.leefhandcrematory.com to share memories and condolences.