Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Members Beautify Community

National Garden Week was celebrated June 5th – 11th by the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon. Club members met each day to help beautify the community in several locations.

A beautiful arrangement was placed in the Chamber of Commerce, followed by several days of working in our gardens. On the “yellow” side of Harmon Park, some of our ladies and helpers put out 62 bags of mulch, and on the “pink” side, 36 bags of mulch were placed.

There was also an extensive amount of weeding and trimming shrubs involved during the week at three of our locations: J.P. Camp, Harmon Park, and the Dillon Wellness Center. Please enjoy these gardens as you walk or ride by.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc., The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and Coastal District of The Garden Club of South Carolina