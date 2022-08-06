Annual Watson Reunion Held At Antioch Church In Sellers

The descendants of Isham and Mary Watson have been gathering at the end of June at old Antioch Church in Sellers, SC since 1904. (The Antioch Baptist Church was organized in 1829.) The family were able to gather once again on Sunday, June 26, 2022 to renew friendships, see beloved relatives and welcome new ones. Relatives came from as far away as Las Vegas, Miami & Texas. The podium flowers were placed in memory of Betty Mace Skinner by her children Jane Edler, Susan Wilson and Edward Skinner of Mt. Pleasant.

The meeting was called to order by Dr. Carl Sloan of Myrtle Beach in the absence of Dr. Ted McGill of Georgetown, president. Music was provided by Ross Hamburger of Charleston. Following the invocation by Dent Adams of Kingstree, the congregation sang “Faith of Our Fathers” with by special lyrics by Mary Ann Long Stalvey of Conway.

“Faith of the Watsons! Through the years, thru toll and labor, thru joy and tears,

We journey now where once they trod, Leading us onward to our God.

Faith of the Watsons will abide, a heritage to guard with pride!

Antioch beckons us come once more, to visit here brings mem’ries of yore.

Soft summer breezes and whispering pines, Refill our hearts, Rekindle our minds!

Faith of the Watsons will live on, ‘Til we all meet at heavens throne!

Mike Watson of Sumter provided the financial report. The collection ushers were Senator Thomas McElveen, III, and Will Watson, IV, assisted by Adelaide McElveen and Burke McElveen of Sumter.

A remembrance service of family members who have died since we last met was led by Ginnifer Kirk and Leslie McKenzie of Columbia. Ross Hamburger sang a solo of “Amazing Grace” followed by congregation singing of “Blest Be The Tie That Binds”.

Buddy George of Little River provided a building and grounds report, with appreciation to Sam Watson of Florence for the grounds looking so pristine!

Special recognitions went to Kathleen Baskin, 100+ years young of Bishopville, and Buck McElveen, 11 months old, of Sumter. Jackson Dingee of Charleston received the Furman Bee and Linnie Bond Watson Essay Award. Members attending for the first time were introduced and welcomed.

Senator Yancey McGill of Kingstree provided the benediction and grace. The singing of “God Be With You ‘Til We Meet Again” was followed by dinner on the grounds.

For more information about the Isham and Mary Watson Descendants Association email ishammary.watson@gmail.com or add your name to receive the newsletter by emailing mecashby @gmail.com

