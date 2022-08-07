Dillon County First Steps Nurturing Fathers Program Graduates First Class

Dillon County First Steps Nurturing Father’s Program had it first program graduation on June 29, 2022 at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Twenty-three fathers completed a 13-week evidence-based training course designed to teach parenting and nurturing skills to men. Each 2-hour class provides proven, effective skills for healthy family relationships and child development. In addition to teaching these skills we also included 5 additional training courses to include health and wellness sessions, interviewing skills, and financial literacy, because it is our goal to ensure that fathers get the additional support and resources needed to be better parents for their children and citizens in our community. This initiative is funded through South Carolina First Steps, but ran locally through Dillon County First Steps, Mr. Rashawn Aaron (The Village Educational Services), and Mr. Cory Wilson (Fitness by Cory). The second cohort will begin in August 2022.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Rashawn Aaron at (843) 618-3782 or Dillon County First Steps at 843-774-0061.

GRADUATING CLASS—Shamaree Aaron, Donny Alford, Montez Alford, Jamal Campbell, Demetrious Carmichael, Terrance Carmichael, Donelle Crawford, Wendell Cooper, Jaquian German, Christopher Harrison, Jamell Hemingway, Joseph McAllister, Mickey McBride, Quinn McCollum, Eugene McLellan, Michael Myers, Ray Rogers Jr., Gabriel Salmon Sr., Derek Sellers, Kenneth Smith, Jordan Swinney, Kenya Williams, Kirpatrick Williams and James Williams. (Contributed Photo)