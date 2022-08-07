Douglas Lynn Recognized For Service To Trinity Collegiate Board

DARLINGTON—Trinity Collegiate School announces the following Board of Trustees Members have served their time on the Board.

Elizabeth Poston, Paul Davis, Kennedy Breeden, Douglas Lynn and Terry Lowe all were awarded plaques to display their excellence in support and devotion to Trinity Collegiate School.

“Trinity Collegiate School will be forever grateful for the members of the board and would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our retiring members for their years of service” Hoffman said. Trinity Collegiate School will welcome its new board members on August 8, 2022. “

Trinity Collegiate School is a coeducational, non-discriminatory day school in Darlington, South Carolina.

The school’s mission is to operate exclusively as a college preparatory school of academic excellence; graduating well-rounded students of intellectual, social, and moral character ready to lead productive lives in a global society.