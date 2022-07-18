MINUTES: Latta School Board-June 14, 2022 Meeting

Taken from

Latta School Board

Unofficial Minutes

June 14, 2022

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room. In accordance with S.C. Code of Laws of 1976, as amended, Section 30-4-80(E). The Dillon Herald was notified of the time, date, place and agenda of this meeting. The agenda is also posted in the District Office and on the district website.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Stuart Poston, Eleanor Powers, and JoAnn Williamson. Kwame Hennagan was absent.

George Liebenrood welcomed all present and opened with prayer.

There being no corrections or addition to the May 10, 2022 minutes and the current agenda, Eleanor Powers made a motion that they stand approved. JoAnn Williamson seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

Old Business

George Liebenrood gave a construction update on Latta Elementary School and Latta High School.

Departmental Business

Donna Taylor presented the status report for April 2022 on the General Fund budget.

Donna Taylor presented the 2022-2023 general fund budget. A motion was made by Ray George and seconded by Stuart Poston to approve second reading of the budget with the caveat that as changes are made to our funding based on the legislature that the changes be reflected in the budget and we will update at a later date. Vote was unanimous.

Nan Carmichael updated the Board on the dual enrollment program at Latta High School.

George Liebenrood updated the Board on the progress of cleaning the schools in preparation of the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

George Liebenrood commended the Latta High School softball team for their bid for the state title.

An update on the new state ESSER funds was given by George Liebenrood.

New

Business

George Liebenrood updated the Board on the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan Review.

There being no further business, Eleanor Powers made a motion to adjourn at 6:45 p.m. Stuart Poston seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.