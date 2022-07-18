Fundraiser Benefit Ride To Be Held For Burn Victim

A Fundraiser Benefit Ride will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 to benefit Diane Martin, a burn victim.

Diane Martin was involved in a house fire on April 11, 2022. In this, she received burns to 39 percent of her body. She was in the ICU Burn Unit for six weeks and needs help with medical bills/transportation back and forth to doctor appointments to Charleston, S.C., and with medications.

The registration fee is $15/person or $20/couple. Kickstands up at 1:00 p.m.

Registration: Starts at 11:30 a.m. at Godfather’s Bar & Grill, 3261 Highway 9 East, Dillon, S.C. Stops are Stockyard Bar & Grill, Whiskey Bar, Tavern on 57, and back to Godfather’s Bar & Grill. All transportation is welcome. Food served at end of ride.

Contact Roger Ball, 843-627-4424, or Roger Coxe, 843-506-9275.